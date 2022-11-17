Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of America by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,184,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,821,000 after acquiring an additional 170,084 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 65,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 285,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.