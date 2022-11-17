Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MetLife by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after buying an additional 30,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.92.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MET stock opened at $74.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $75.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average of $65.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

