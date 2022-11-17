Sit Investment Associates Inc. Makes New $4.72 Million Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LNG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $167.61 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.85 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.08%.

Cheniere Energy Profile



Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

