Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 270,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.98 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.72.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.