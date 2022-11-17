Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 15,480 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,480 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMG. Barclays upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

NYSE:SMG opened at $61.77 on Thursday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $173.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

