Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 198,630 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 198,630 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8,365.2% in the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 38,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.85.

TFC stock opened at $45.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

