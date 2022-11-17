Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 20,093 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,093 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,905,000 after acquiring an additional 407,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,795,000 after acquiring an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,678,000 after acquiring an additional 36,999 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 96.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 527,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,161,000 after acquiring an additional 258,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,744,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aspen Technology

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AZPN opened at $246.56 on Thursday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.48 and a 1-year high of $263.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.10 and a 200 day moving average of $209.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.19, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.95. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $250.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZPN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.40.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

Further Reading

