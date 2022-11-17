Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 4,125 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AME shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.80.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $138.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.00%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

