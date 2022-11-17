Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of CREG stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. Smart Powerr has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smart Powerr (CREG)
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.