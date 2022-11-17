SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Price Target Cut to $5.25 by Analysts at DA Davidson

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson to $5.25 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SMRT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SmartRent to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of SmartRent in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SmartRent to $6.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 6.66.

SmartRent Stock Performance

NYSE SMRT traded down 0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 2.70. 4,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.03. SmartRent has a 12-month low of 2.19 and a 12-month high of 11.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of 2.58 and a 200-day moving average of 3.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartRent

SmartRent Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMRT. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in SmartRent by 59.9% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 11,903,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459,725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SmartRent by 128.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,723 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SmartRent during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,980,000. State Street Corp grew its position in SmartRent by 794.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,677,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SmartRent by 126.4% during the second quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,046,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,837 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

