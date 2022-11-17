SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Price Target Cut to $5.25 by Analysts at DA Davidson

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson to $5.25 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on SMRT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SmartRent to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of SmartRent in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SmartRent to $6.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 6.66.
SmartRent Stock Performance
NYSE SMRT traded down 0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 2.70. 4,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.03. SmartRent has a 12-month low of 2.19 and a 12-month high of 11.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of 2.58 and a 200-day moving average of 3.91.
SmartRent Company Profile
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
