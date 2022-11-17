Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($13.98) to GBX 1,116 ($13.11) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.21) to GBX 1,530 ($17.98) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,362.67.
Smith & Nephew Stock Performance
SNN stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $36.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.72.
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
