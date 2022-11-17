Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($13.98) to GBX 1,116 ($13.11) in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.21) to GBX 1,530 ($17.98) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,362.67.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

SNN stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $36.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Smith & Nephew

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 35.4% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 24,788 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 11.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 58,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 64.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,829,000 after buying an additional 615,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.