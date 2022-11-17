Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.62 Per Share

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42.

Snap-on has increased its dividend by an average of 14.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Snap-on has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Snap-on to earn $16.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $233.98 on Thursday. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $237.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Snap-on by 7,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Snap-on by 1,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

