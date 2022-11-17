Societe Generale Cuts Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Price Target to €25.00

Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Societe Generale from €31.00 ($31.96) to €25.00 ($25.77) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vicat from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €32.00 ($32.99) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC cut Vicat from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Vicat from €29.00 ($29.90) to €27.00 ($27.84) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.80.

Vicat Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SDCVF opened at $20.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62. Vicat has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $42.75.

About Vicat

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

