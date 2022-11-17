SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hartline Investment Corp owned about 0.05% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEDG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $352.00 to $344.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $306.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.29.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $10.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $300.20. The company had a trading volume of 20,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,647. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 142.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,178 shares of company stock worth $4,882,373 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

