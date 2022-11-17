SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Meir Adest Sells 2,500 Shares

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total value of $726,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 157,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,674,254.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $625,750.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $1,538,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $289.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.41 and a 200-day moving average of $270.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $389.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $94,454,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,575,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,203 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 345,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after purchasing an additional 254,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,321.3% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 209,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,566,000 after buying an additional 200,934 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

