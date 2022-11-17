Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

DTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Solo Brands to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Solo Brands to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.13.

Solo Brands Price Performance

DTC opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.00 million and a P/E ratio of -58.38. Solo Brands has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solo Brands

About Solo Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the third quarter worth $39,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Solo Brands by 38.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the first quarter worth $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

