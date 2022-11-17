SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock to $8.00. The company traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 1066225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Separately, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Get SomaLogic alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGC. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 24,040.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic Stock Up 2.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $506.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.75.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. SomaLogic had a negative net margin of 81.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SomaLogic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.