Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Gap Up to $16.84

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.84, but opened at $17.31. Sonos shares last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 46,156 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SONO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Sonos to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonos

Sonos Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 10.8% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 1.2% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 51,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 0.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.