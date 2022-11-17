Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Gap Up to $16.84

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.84, but opened at $17.31. Sonos shares last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 46,156 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on SONO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Sonos to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Sonos Stock Up 1.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.92.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonos
Sonos Company Profile
Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonos (SONO)
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.