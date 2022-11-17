Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.17

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.17 and traded as high as $40.11. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $40.11, with a volume of 253 shares trading hands.
Sound Financial Bancorp Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $103.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.
Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile
Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
