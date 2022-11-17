Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.17

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.17 and traded as high as $40.11. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $40.11, with a volume of 253 shares trading hands.

Sound Financial Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $103.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Institutional Trading of Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBC. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 175,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 75,665 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC increased its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 317,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 23,536 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 294.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

