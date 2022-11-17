Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th.

Source Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.

Source Capital Stock Down 1.3 %

Source Capital stock opened at $36.82 on Thursday. Source Capital has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $46.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Source Capital

In related news, Director Mark L. Lipson purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.64 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at $194,095.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Source Capital by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Source Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Source Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Source Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

