Southern Wealth Management LLP Has $8.97 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,528 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock remained flat at $44.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,747,440 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average is $43.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

