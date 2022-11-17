Southern Wealth Management LLP Has $803,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGF. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $780,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 452,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,135,000 after buying an additional 54,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 249.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 185.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 485,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,705,000 after acquiring an additional 315,792 shares during the period. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 32,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IGF traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.81. 12,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,837. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $52.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.77.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.