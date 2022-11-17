Southern Wealth Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 4.9% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,648 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,895,000 after acquiring an additional 873,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,667,000 after purchasing an additional 372,166 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,850,000 after acquiring an additional 242,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 197.6% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 244,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,508,000 after purchasing an additional 162,461 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.93. 50,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,281. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.22 and its 200-day moving average is $229.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

