Southern Wealth Management LLP Sells 18,886 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Southern Wealth Management LLP cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,886 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.27. 2,204,744 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.14. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

