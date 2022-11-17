Southern Wealth Management LLP Sells 3,338 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Southern Wealth Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.16. 1,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,349. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $265.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

