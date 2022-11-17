Southern Wealth Management LLP Sells 6,496 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Southern Wealth Management LLP lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,496 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 1.3% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.71. 648,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.62. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.