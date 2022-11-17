Southern Wealth Management LLP Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Southern Wealth Management LLP lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VTV stock traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $139.99. 68,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,691. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.68. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

