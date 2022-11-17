S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Bowie Capital Management LLC

Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 2.5% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Argus decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $354.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price target (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.69.

NYSE SPGI traded down $8.82 on Thursday, reaching $344.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $112.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $322.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.54.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

