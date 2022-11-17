SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,259 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $12,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,068 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,046,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,144,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.32. 54,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,580,376. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.21. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $46.00.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.