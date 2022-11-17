SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Raised by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 33,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $38.99 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

