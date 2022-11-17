Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives GBX 3,424 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,424 ($40.24).

SXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($42.89) price objective on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,485 ($40.95) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Spectris Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON:SXS opened at GBX 3,193 ($37.52) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,800.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,894.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,904.45. Spectris has a 52-week low of GBX 2,371 ($27.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,851 ($45.25).

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

