Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPPI. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.67.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SPPI stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $90.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 28,092 shares in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

