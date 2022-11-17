Spell Token (SPELL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $70.49 Million

Spell Token (SPELL) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Spell Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spell Token has a market capitalization of $70.49 million and $6.05 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spell Token has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,592,733,481 tokens. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money.

Spell Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

