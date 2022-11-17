Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Stock Price Down 13.6%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 13.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.32 and last traded at $65.32. Approximately 528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.57.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day moving average of $63.75.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.35%.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

