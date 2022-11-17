Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Trading Up 5.1%

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.31 and last traded at $12.31. Approximately 4,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 209,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SRAD shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Sportradar Group Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Sportradar Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Sportradar Group by 615.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.