Sports Ventures Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AKICU) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. 401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 9,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sports Ventures Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Sports Ventures Acquisition were worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure.

