SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Trading Down 7.2%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) dropped 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.66 and last traded at $23.68. Approximately 19,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 835,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Activity

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 153,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $4,918,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,970,950.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SpringWorks Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 319.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 887.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

