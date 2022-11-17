SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Senior Officer Stewart Beckman Sells 5,400 Shares

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stewart Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.29, for a total transaction of C$104,139.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,730,269.49.

Stewart Beckman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Stewart Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.27, for a total value of C$98,638.56.

On Friday, September 9th, Stewart Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.32, for a total value of C$98,917.20.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at C$19.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 10.31. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$17.01 and a twelve month high of C$31.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSRM. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$25.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.90.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

