St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.
St. Joe Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. St. Joe has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.24.
St. Joe Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.
About St. Joe
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.
