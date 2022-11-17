St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

St. Joe Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. St. Joe has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.24.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe

About St. Joe

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOE. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 100,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 24,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 75,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

