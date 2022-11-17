Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills Sells 6,045 Shares

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $237,508.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 650,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,559,795.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 1.3 %

Standard Motor Products stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,752. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average is $39.40. The company has a market cap of $831.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2,125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 487,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,785,000 after acquiring an additional 465,583 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 627.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 197,346 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 148,075 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 645.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 123,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,195,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Standard Motor Products from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

