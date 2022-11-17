Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills Sells 6,045 Shares

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $237,508.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 650,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,559,795.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Standard Motor Products Stock Down 1.3 %
Standard Motor Products stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,752. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average is $39.40. The company has a market cap of $831.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $55.09.
Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.49%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Standard Motor Products from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.
Standard Motor Products Company Profile
Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.
