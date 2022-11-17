StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.90

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.90 and traded as high as $3.32. StealthGas shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 77,632 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on StealthGas in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on StealthGas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

StealthGas Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $114.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StealthGas

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $34.63 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of StealthGas during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 74.1% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 75,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 32,228 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Further Reading

