Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$41.50 to C$45.50 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Stelco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STZHF traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,686. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.80. Stelco has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $45.45.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

