Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CFO Sells $440,100.00 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) CFO William John Bush sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,254.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Stem Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE STEM traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $13.98. 1,917,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,955,216. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STEM. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Guggenheim set a $17.00 price target on shares of Stem in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem
About Stem
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stem (STEM)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.