Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CTO Sells $168,250.00 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) CTO Larsh Johnson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $168,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 119,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,607.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stem Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of STEM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.98. 1,917,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,955,216. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22.

Get Stem alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,631,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,838,000 after acquiring an additional 350,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,183,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,095,000 after purchasing an additional 157,590 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stem by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,153,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stem by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,039,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,552,000 after acquiring an additional 294,298 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,405,000. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stem Company Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on STEM. Guggenheim set a $17.00 price objective on Stem in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Stem in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.