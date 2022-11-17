Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Stericycle Stock Down 0.7 %

Stericycle stock opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $62.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 727.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stericycle Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 97.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 495.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Stericycle by 117.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.