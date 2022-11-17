Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 12,502 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 165% compared to the average volume of 4,709 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Constellium alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Constellium by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,286,000 after acquiring an additional 24,079 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Constellium by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 44,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Constellium by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 20,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Stock Performance

Constellium Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:CSTM traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,386. Constellium has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Articles

