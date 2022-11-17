StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance
Shares of OVBC opened at $29.20 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $139.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.07%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC)
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.