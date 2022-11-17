StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

Shares of OVBC opened at $29.20 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $139.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.