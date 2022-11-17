StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSI opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

