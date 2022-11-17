StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.51. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

