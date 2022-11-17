StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Price Performance

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $76.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHIP. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 38.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 155,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,220 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $1,938,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 388,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 164,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

